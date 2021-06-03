Cast Iron Chicken and Potatoes

My cast iron skillet is my go-to cooking pan when I'm dealing with roasting. It's fantastic at spreading heat evenly and holding onto it once there. That makes it perfect for, say, roasting chicken. And when you are looking to make that roasted chicken a one skillet meal, cast iron is a blessing.

That said, you can use a heavy baking sheet or heavy-bottomed pan instead. But if you have a cast iron skillet, now is the time to let it shine. The combination of chicken and taters with a garlicky sauce will have you scraping out the skillet with a spatula and spreading it on a slice of bread. For real. My husband does this.

This dish really is a one skillet meal, but you can always add a fresh garden salad and now is a perfect time to assemble one, as the season is ... ahem, ripe for it. And with about 45 minutes of roasting time involved, you can do that and get a head start on that first glass of chilled white wine!