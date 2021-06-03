Cast Iron Chicken and Potatoes
My cast iron skillet is my go-to cooking pan when I'm dealing with roasting. It's fantastic at spreading heat evenly and holding onto it once there. That makes it perfect for, say, roasting chicken. And when you are looking to make that roasted chicken a one skillet meal, cast iron is a blessing.
That said, you can use a heavy baking sheet or heavy-bottomed pan instead. But if you have a cast iron skillet, now is the time to let it shine. The combination of chicken and taters with a garlicky sauce will have you scraping out the skillet with a spatula and spreading it on a slice of bread. For real. My husband does this.
This dish really is a one skillet meal, but you can always add a fresh garden salad and now is a perfect time to assemble one, as the season is ... ahem, ripe for it. And with about 45 minutes of roasting time involved, you can do that and get a head start on that first glass of chilled white wine!
Cast Iron Chicken and Potatoes
- 4 bone-in chicken thighs
- ¼ c. canola oil
- ¼ c. balsamic vinegar
- 1 T. herbes de provence
- 1 T. dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 red onion, peeled and sliced into thin wedges
- 10 cloves garlic cloves, separated and smashed
- 2 lbs. small potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
Marinate the chicken for at least 2 hours, but preferably overnight in the refrigerator in the oil, balsamic vinegar, herbes de Provence, dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
When you are ready to assemble the meal, take the chicken out of the refrigerator. Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Add the onion, garlic, and potatoes to a cast iron skillet or heavy sheet pan. Top with the marinated chicken (with everything on it). Toss to coat.
Bake for 40-45 minutes for thighs, until an internal temperature of the thighs reaches 165°F and the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork.
Allow the skillet to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: About an hour, plus marinating time
