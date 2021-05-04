Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
Oftentimes, despite being able to sleep in on the weekends, I'm still up around 7am. And since I'm up and wanting coffee, I also feel like a sweet is a good idea too. Sometimes I just pop a frozen muffin in the microwave and enjoy that, but sometimes I will use the morning quiet for a baking project. Now I'm not done with my first cup of coffee, so I keep it simple. This danish recipe calls for refrigerated crescent roll dough, cream cheese, and a handful of other ingredients and only takes a few minutes to assemble. I'm sold.
If you want, you can skip the blueberries or replace them with other fruit (or even chocolate) to feed whichever craving you might currently be experiencing. You can also skip the cream and coarse sugar topping, but I love how crunchy it leaves the top layer of the danish. You could even mix a bit of powdered sugar with lemon juice or cream to make a drizzle. Up to you!
If you're like me, you'll sneak a slice of this before the rest of your clan is up from bed. That said, it also makes a lovely and simple addition to a brunch buffet and with Mother's Day right around the corner, I might even be able to convince someone else to make it! Maybe.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
- 1 can ready-to-use refrigerated crescent rolls
- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- ½ cup fresh blueberries
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream
- ¼ cup coarse sugar
Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9x7-inch baking pan.
Lay half a pack of crescent rolls in the pan and pinch the openings together. Beat the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and egg together until smooth. Spread the mixture over the crescent rolls evenly, sprinkle with the fresh blueberries, and then lay the other half of the pack of crescent rolls on top of the cheese mixture. Brush the top of the crescent roll dough with the heavy cream and sprinkle evenly with the coarse sugar.
Bake for 30-35 minutes until the top is golden brown. Allow the danish to cool for 15 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes plus cooling time
