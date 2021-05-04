Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

Oftentimes, despite being able to sleep in on the weekends, I'm still up around 7am. And since I'm up and wanting coffee, I also feel like a sweet is a good idea too. Sometimes I just pop a frozen muffin in the microwave and enjoy that, but sometimes I will use the morning quiet for a baking project. Now I'm not done with my first cup of coffee, so I keep it simple. This danish recipe calls for refrigerated crescent roll dough, cream cheese, and a handful of other ingredients and only takes a few minutes to assemble. I'm sold.

If you want, you can skip the blueberries or replace them with other fruit (or even chocolate) to feed whichever craving you might currently be experiencing. You can also skip the cream and coarse sugar topping, but I love how crunchy it leaves the top layer of the danish. You could even mix a bit of powdered sugar with lemon juice or cream to make a drizzle. Up to you!

If you're like me, you'll sneak a slice of this before the rest of your clan is up from bed. That said, it also makes a lovely and simple addition to a brunch buffet and with Mother's Day right around the corner, I might even be able to convince someone else to make it! Maybe.