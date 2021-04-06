Weeknight Shorts: Chili Shrimp & Lime Slaw Tacos

As warmer weather finds us, thoughts of cuisine from warmer locales bleed into the menu planning around my house. This recipe is great because it's super quick and if I happen to make it on a slightly chillier day than I'd hoped for, I can warm the slaw before tucking it into flour tortillas with the spicy shrimp. If it's extra warm out that day, I don't warm the slaw and might even have dinner on the patio. Flexibility is key when you are menu-planning in Wisconsin in April!

Speaking of flexible, you can opt to add other/more vegetables to the slaw as you see fit. This is a super simple, super fast version, but chopped pepper, shredded radish, or even diced jalapeño can be excellent in it. If you want your shrimp less spicy, you can omit the cayenne. If you want it spicier still, add a pinch or three of chili flakes. You get the idea.

I like having chips and salsa and guacamole with this dish. It's simple and fits with the theme. Oh - and a chilled beer or glass of white wine. After all, this meal feels like a celebration of warmer weather yet to come!