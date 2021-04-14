Easy Chicken Pot Pie with Phyllo Pastry

I have made pot pie with homemade pastry, store-bought pie crust, homemade biscuits, and refrigerated biscuits, but no other method has felt as simultaneously like a fancy dish and a bit of kitchen magic like using thawed phyllo dough sheets and butter cooking spray. It comes together quickly and ends up looking like a flowery pile of fancy fabric atop of creamy, lovely fillings. Oh! And it tastes fantastic.

The combination of using phyllo dough sheets to make the crust and topping and the use of a can of cream soup in the filling made me feel a little like I was cheating on my foodie roots, but when the result is this tasty and it's pretty as well, it's really hard to argue. Beyond that, I suggest making it in a well-seasoned cast iron skillet to help renew the foodie cred!

For me, this dish is a meal unto itself. I don't serve anything else with it. If you must, add a simple side salad, but I really don't think it's necessary. No one is going to have some of this pot pie and say, "But wow, that salad was really the highlight." Save that extra effort for another time and enjoy this fancy-feeling kitchen magic meal.