Cheesy Waffles with Sausage Gravy

Most of us think sweet thoughts when someone mentions waffles, but don't dismiss the idea of a savory waffle until you've given yourself the opportunity to enjoy a cheesy waffle topped with sausage gravy. It's a comfort food dream and will fuel you beautifully for a day of gardening, hiking, or otherwise getting outside and enjoying the spring that's blooming around us.

I recommend using spicy or at least sharp cheese for the waffles. Mild cheese tends to just melt into the background and, while melted cheese is lovely, cheese that doesn't stand up and get noticed is not nearly as ideal as cheese that demands a bit of attention. So choose wisely. The chipotle cheddar I used was absolutely perfect.

If you want to add some fruit to your menu, that's a nice option. Otherwise, coffee and juice will be more than enough to call it a complete breakfast or brunch. Enjoy and get out there and enjoy the pretty weather!