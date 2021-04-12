Cheesy Waffles with Sausage Gravy
Most of us think sweet thoughts when someone mentions waffles, but don't dismiss the idea of a savory waffle until you've given yourself the opportunity to enjoy a cheesy waffle topped with sausage gravy. It's a comfort food dream and will fuel you beautifully for a day of gardening, hiking, or otherwise getting outside and enjoying the spring that's blooming around us.
I recommend using spicy or at least sharp cheese for the waffles. Mild cheese tends to just melt into the background and, while melted cheese is lovely, cheese that doesn't stand up and get noticed is not nearly as ideal as cheese that demands a bit of attention. So choose wisely. The chipotle cheddar I used was absolutely perfect.
If you want to add some fruit to your menu, that's a nice option. Otherwise, coffee and juice will be more than enough to call it a complete breakfast or brunch. Enjoy and get out there and enjoy the pretty weather!
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ½ c. milk
- ¼ c. white vinegar
- ¼ c. vegetable oil
- 2 T. sugar
- 2 c. flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ c. coarsely shredded or finely chopped cheese - I used chipotle cheddar
- Cooking spray for the griddle or waffle iron
- 1 lb. bulk breakfast sausage
- 3 c. milk
- 2 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 1 T. cold water
- Salt and pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, beat the eggs with a whisk until well blended. Add the milk, vinegar, oil, and sugar to the eggs and whisk until incorporated. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and whisk together until only small lumps remain. The batter will be very thick. Fold in the cheese.
Preheat a waffle iron. Spray liberally with cooking spray and then add enough batter to barely coat the bottom of the iron (the batter will rise during cooking). Lower the lid of the waffle iron and cook for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown on both sides. Carefully remove to a warming plate and repeat with remaining batter.
While the waffles are cooking, brown the sausage in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the milk to the skillet and let the mixture warm until just starting to steam. Add the cornstarch slurry and continue to stir constantly until the mixture thickens. Season to taste and serve spooned over the cheese waffles.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
