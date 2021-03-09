Easy Caramel Apple Dumplings

As March continues on, the weather is still pretty frigid in my neck of the woods and that means warm and toasty breakfasts and brunches are my go-to weekend options. And sometimes we want a bit of treat, so why not put together a super simple batch of caramel apple dumplings?

Because I like a sauce with a bit more than cinnamon, I add nutmeg and cardamom and use ginger beer as my carbonated beverage of choice. If you wish, you can skip the extra spices and use lemon-lime soda instead. But if you like the flavors in a good apple pie, make it just as indicated below!

I like to serve 3-4 dumplings per person, though subtracting one per person to allow for a couple sausage links or slices of bacon is also acceptable. And because most of the time involved in making this dish is in baking and letting it rest, there's lots of time to brew some coffee, read the paper, or just relax a bit before the day gets busy.