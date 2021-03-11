Creamy Mustard Spinach Mushroom Pork Chops

Sometimes it seems like there's just not time for a good comfort food dinner during the week. And then, recipes like this make something glorious on the table in a half hour possible. Tender pork chops bathed in a creamy mustard sauce along with sautéed mushrooms and lightly wilted baby spinach is like a dream come true just about now, when sunshine teases us into thinking warmer weather is on the way only to get rain, snow, sleet, or all of the above dumped on us over the course of a day. Thaw out a bit with this one!

For the pork, I generally aim to pick up a pork loin when they are on sale and then custom cut my chops from that. I aim for about ¾" thick so that they don't dry out too fast, but still will sear in about 4 minutes per side. You can use chops as thin as half an inch or as thick as a full inch, but I will not go either thinner or thicker than that.

There's a lot of variety to the sides you can serve with this dish. If you're a starch fan, everything from rice to pasta to potatoes will work. I just opted for a simple baked squash and garlic green beans. Might as well embrace the comfort food theme, right?