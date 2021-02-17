Phyllo Dough Pizza

Pizza night often means ordering delivery or takeout, but if you are in the mood for a thin crust and feeling like you don't have a lot of energy, you can still enjoy homemade pizza in about a half hour. Just plan ahead and put a box of frozen phyllo dough on the grocery list!

By layering sheets of phyllo lightly coated with olive oil and cheese, you can create a fantastic foundation for your favorite toppings. A word to the wise - avoid sauces. This crust is pretty fragile and if you want to be able to lift it when eating it, stick with fairly dry toppings that bring a lot of flavor to the party. In addition to those mentioned in the recipe below, you can try thinly sliced sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, thinly sliced mushrooms (cook them first), very finely crumbled sausage (a little goes a long way), and even very finely sliced fruits like pear or fig.

I like making this and serving it with a green salad and chilled white wine, cider, or beer. It is, after all, still pizza night!