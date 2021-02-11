Dark Chocolate Tart

2 c. crushed sandwich cookies (I used S'mores Oreos)

½ c. butter, melted

1 ¼ c. heavy cream

1 ¾ c. high-quality dark chocolate chips

1 tsp. instant espresso powder (optional)

¼ c. butter at room temperature, cubed

Grease a 9-10 inch tart pan; set aside.

For the base, crush the cookies using a food processor, which makes for a smoother crust, or place the cookies in a resealable plastic bag and crush them with a rolling pin.

Add the crumbs to a bowl and pour in the melted butter. Mix the ingredients together until they resemble the texture of wet sand.

Press the mixture into the prepared tart pan and press down firmly. Bake for 8 minutes in a 350°F oven to help set the crust. This step is optional, but the crust will be more crumbly if you skip it.

To prepare the filling, bring the heavy cream to a low boil on the stovetop or in the microwave by microwaving for 1-2 minutes.

Pour the heavy cream over the chocolate chips, and add the instant espresso powder, if using.

Let the mixture sit for around 30 seconds, then stir gently. It will look grainy at first but will come together.

Add the cubed butter and continue to stir until the butter has completely melted into the chocolate.

Pour the filling into the tart shell and chill the tart in the fridge for several hours or until the filling has set.

Cut the tart into thin wedges using a sharp knife that's been warmed briefly under hot running water (wipe any water off the knife before using).