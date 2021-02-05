Apple Oven Pancake

The recipe I'm sharing today is a lightly sweetened version of a caramel-laden oven pancake that would make an excellent dessert, but I prefer this heavier on the fruit and lighter on the sugar option for a morning meal. Of course, one could always add maple syrup or even caramel sauce if you are wanting the sweeter side of things too.

As with other oven pancake recipes I've shared, a cast iron skillet makes it a stellar dish that's actually quite easy to make. For me, the trickiest part is flipping the pancake onto a serving plate and you can skip that if you aren't concerned about presentation. The cooked pancake isn't quite as pretty in the pan as it is on the plate.

I used some lovely golden delicious apples in this recipe and they softened and caramelized beautifully. Avoid super crisp varieties ... anything that does well in an apple pie should do the trick here. If you don't opt for the pie spice from Penzeys, blend 1 teaspoon of cinnamon with ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg and clove and ½ teaspoon of ginger instead.