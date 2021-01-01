Tipsy Oven Pancake

Sometimes it's hard to draw the distinction between weekdays and weekends when many of us are working and schooling from home and one day seems to be very much like any other. Break some of that monotony with something special this weekend and make this oven pancake. Made with both whisky and Irish cream, it has a tipsy lilt to it and when you smother it in coffee whipped cream, caramel sauce, and praline pecans, it doesn't really matter if you're having it for brunch or at the end of a meal as dessert ... it's just downright delicious!

A cast iron skillet makes the perfect vessel for this pancake, but if you don't have one, you can use a different heavy-bottomed, oven proof skillet. I don't recommend using a nonstick skillet, as the temperature for the oven isn't ideal for such pans. Cast iron, stainless steel, and anodized aluminum will all work.

While I highly recommend the whipped cream, caramel, and nut topping options discussed in the recipe, you can opt for more traditional morning offerings like fresh fruit and maple syrup or even go full dessert with hot fudge topping, ice cream, and a cherry for on top. Happy weekend!