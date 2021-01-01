Tipsy Oven Pancake
Sometimes it's hard to draw the distinction between weekdays and weekends when many of us are working and schooling from home and one day seems to be very much like any other. Break some of that monotony with something special this weekend and make this oven pancake. Made with both whisky and Irish cream, it has a tipsy lilt to it and when you smother it in coffee whipped cream, caramel sauce, and praline pecans, it doesn't really matter if you're having it for brunch or at the end of a meal as dessert ... it's just downright delicious!
A cast iron skillet makes the perfect vessel for this pancake, but if you don't have one, you can use a different heavy-bottomed, oven proof skillet. I don't recommend using a nonstick skillet, as the temperature for the oven isn't ideal for such pans. Cast iron, stainless steel, and anodized aluminum will all work.
While I highly recommend the whipped cream, caramel, and nut topping options discussed in the recipe, you can opt for more traditional morning offerings like fresh fruit and maple syrup or even go full dessert with hot fudge topping, ice cream, and a cherry for on top. Happy weekend!
Tipsy Oven Pancake
- 2 eggs
- 3 T. whisky
- ⅓ c. Baileys Irish Cream
- ½ c. all-purpose flour
- 3 T. butter
- 1 c. whipping cream
- ¼ c. powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. instant coffee or ¼ tsp. espresso powder
- Caramel sauce, for topping (optional)
- Praline pecans, for topping (optional)
Preheat the oven to 475° F. Place a 9 or 10-inch cast iron skillet into the oven on the center rack.
Add the eggs, whiskey, Irish cream, and flour into a blender and mix on high for about 20-30 seconds. Allow the batter to rest for at least thirty minutes.
After the oven has been at 475° F for at least 30 minutes, open the oven door and slide the butter into the center of the skillet and quickly close the oven door.
After about a minute, quickly open the oven door again; carefully and quickly pour the batter into the hot skillet, quickly closing the oven door and turning down the heat to 425° F.
Bake for about 12-15 minutes. The oven pancake should be puffy and browned along the edges and in some areas in the middle. Remove the skillet from the oven and add your desired garnishes before serving.
While the pancake is baking, make the coffee whipped cream by beating the whipping cream, powdered sugar, and instant coffee or espresso powder together until stiff peaks form. I used jarred salted caramel sauce and store-bought praline pecans, though homemade versions of both would be delightful too.
- Yields: 3-4 servings, depending on how you slice it
- Preparation Time: 50 minutes
