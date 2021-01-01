Let's face it, January is tough during the best of times and these are definitely not the best of times. Between the inevitable letdown of the weeks after the holidays, cold weather that leaves us all shivering, and a year that is literally going down in the history books as significantly bad, we could all use something to celebrate. So let's make that brunch buns.

I know the sourdough train had many riders nearly a year ago, but I like keeping things simple with a soft dough that comes together simply and leaves my role in making these rolls (see what I did there?) one of mostly waiting. Once baked, that morning chill is gone, my house smells like freshly baked bread, and I have a basket of beautiful rolls to tuck eggs and bacon inside, have alongside a frittata, or just slathered with butter and/or jam.

If you want particularly shiny rolls, feel free to brush them lightly with a bit of milk or heavy cream. I've made them with and without the glazing and both are lovely. Really, warm rolls from the oven are just lovely and we could all use a bit more lovely in our lives.