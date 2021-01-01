Brunch Buns
Let's face it, January is tough during the best of times and these are definitely not the best of times. Between the inevitable letdown of the weeks after the holidays, cold weather that leaves us all shivering, and a year that is literally going down in the history books as significantly bad, we could all use something to celebrate. So let's make that brunch buns.
I know the sourdough train had many riders nearly a year ago, but I like keeping things simple with a soft dough that comes together simply and leaves my role in making these rolls (see what I did there?) one of mostly waiting. Once baked, that morning chill is gone, my house smells like freshly baked bread, and I have a basket of beautiful rolls to tuck eggs and bacon inside, have alongside a frittata, or just slathered with butter and/or jam.
If you want particularly shiny rolls, feel free to brush them lightly with a bit of milk or heavy cream. I've made them with and without the glazing and both are lovely. Really, warm rolls from the oven are just lovely and we could all use a bit more lovely in our lives.
- 1 pound white flour
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1½ teaspoons yeast
- ⅔ cup milk, gently warmed
- ⅔ cup water, gently warmed
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicon baking mats; set aside.
Sift the flour and salt together in a large mixing bowl; make a well in the center.
Mix the yeast with the milk, then mix the milk with the water. Add this to the well made in the flour. Mix together to form a soft dough. Knead the dough lightly in the bowl, then cover with lightly oiled plastic wrap and let to rise in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured surface or silicon baking mat for easier clean up. Divide the dough into 8-10 equal pieces. Knead these lightly and using a rolling pin shape each piece to a flat oval.
Place these on the prepared baking sheets, spacing them well apart, again covering with oiled plastic wrap. Allow them to rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°F.
Bake the rolls for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and allow them to cool slightly on a wire rack before serving warm.
- Yields: 8-10 rolls
- Preparation Time: 2 hours
