Mexican-Spiced Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Here it is: our last post before Christmas. And I'm thrilled to share one of my favorite cookies. Think double chocolate chip crinkle cookie meets a spicy combination of pepper, cinnamon, and ginger. Then realize you can make as many or as few as you'd like at a time and, given about 15 minutes, you could have warm, gooey cookies just about any time you want. Did I just give you your Christmas wish?

In addition to being all of the above, these cookies also mix together super quickly, thanks to using a box of cake mix as the foundation. If you like your sweets on the spicier side, you can opt for ground cayenne instead of the black pepper. I call for black pepper to keep them mellow enough to serve widely, but tweak to your tastes, my friends.

Now, if you are a household that expects a visit from Santa tomorrow night, might I recommend baking a few of these before going to bed and leaving a plate of warm cookies and a little red wine for Santa? After all, 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us and I imagine the man in the red suit would be particularly grateful for this respite. I know I would! Merry Christmas and Seasoned Greetings!