Sometimes, you just have to be playful and a little silly. Maybe even be a kid again. And that means finding ways to make dinner downright fun. Look no further than these tasty everything biscuit-wrapped hot dogs. Get everyone in on the prep work and then dig in because you'll be planning to have more than one!

Open up your biscuits and give one family member the job of rolling them into long ropes. Anyone who has ever played with playdough can do it. Have another person mix together the everything seasoning. Still another can wrap the hot dogs in the dough. There's enough going on that everyone can help make and then enjoy dinner. Make making dinner part of the fun.

A crisp carrot salad and some roasted potatoes rounded out this meal for me and my family, but any kind of fresh salad will work beautifully and taters can always be replaced by baked beans or the like. Keep it simple and let the fun bring a smile to your faces.