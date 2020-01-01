Normally this time of year, I like to have baked goods and snacks around in case unexpected guests arrive or we're invited to a holiday gathering. This year, those are not things my family is taking part in, so are we foregoing the goodies and snacks? No way! If anything, a bit of nibbles and noms here and there is a comfort to me and mine in this most unusual of holiday seasons. So without further ado, I offer you my streamlined Crockpot Chex Mix:

I like to put it into mason jars and have it on hand for snacking on movie nights and the like. Also, if you are a fan of dropping off goodies for others on doorsteps, this is an excellent homemade gift that can be ignored on a snowy porch for an hour or two and is sure to delight. This savory version is my favorite, but it could be tweaked to be a sweetened option pretty easily. Think cinnamon and pie spices instead of the herbs and garlic stuff and maple syrup instead of soy sauce. You could even add dried fruit after it's been cooked.

Let's face it. This year has been hard. Give yourself a few creature comforts over the holidays and find your bliss. Whether it's snacking on a bit of this mix while decking the halls or icing cookies, go ahead and indulge a little bit. Then give someone you love a call and catch up for a while.