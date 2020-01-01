Crockpot Chex Mix
Normally this time of year, I like to have baked goods and snacks around in case unexpected guests arrive or we're invited to a holiday gathering. This year, those are not things my family is taking part in, so are we foregoing the goodies and snacks? No way! If anything, a bit of nibbles and noms here and there is a comfort to me and mine in this most unusual of holiday seasons. So without further ado, I offer you my streamlined Crockpot Chex Mix:
I like to put it into mason jars and have it on hand for snacking on movie nights and the like. Also, if you are a fan of dropping off goodies for others on doorsteps, this is an excellent homemade gift that can be ignored on a snowy porch for an hour or two and is sure to delight. This savory version is my favorite, but it could be tweaked to be a sweetened option pretty easily. Think cinnamon and pie spices instead of the herbs and garlic stuff and maple syrup instead of soy sauce. You could even add dried fruit after it's been cooked.
Let's face it. This year has been hard. Give yourself a few creature comforts over the holidays and find your bliss. Whether it's snacking on a bit of this mix while decking the halls or icing cookies, go ahead and indulge a little bit. Then give someone you love a call and catch up for a while.
Crockpot Chex Mix
- 2 T. coconut oil
- 2 T. dried parsley
- 1 T. dried dill
- 1 T. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. Sunny Paris Seasoning or similar seasoning blend
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ¾ tsp. black pepper
- ½ tsp. cayenne pepper, adjust to taste
- 3 c. Honey Oat Chex Cereal
- 3 c. Rice Chex Cereal
- 2 c. mini pretzels
- 2 c. mixed nuts (I used a combination of almonds and peanuts)
- 1 stick salted butter, melted
- 2 T. soy sauce
- 1 T. honey
In a 6 quart slow cooker, add the coconut oil and set on LOW. When the oil has melted, spread it over the bottom and sides of the slow cooker insert.
In a small bowl, combine the parsley, dill, garlic powder, Sunny Paris Seasoning, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper; set aside.
In a large bowl, toss together the Chex cereals, pretzels, and nuts.
In a medium bowl, combine the melted butter, soy sauce, and honey.
Pour the liquids over the cereal mixture and gently stir until well coated.
Add the spices to the moistened cereal mixture and stir until the spice mixture is evenly distributed.
Add the mixture to the warm slow cooker and set the lid askew such that it looks like a plus sign. Stir the mixture every 20 minutes for 90 minutes. Remove to cookie sheets and allow the mixture to cool completely before storing in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. Store at room temperature.
- Yields: About 9 cups
- Preparation Time: About 2 hours
Add new comment