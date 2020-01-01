Spicy Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

With autumn upon us, baking is becoming a more regular part of many of our lives. Most weeks, I'm baking bread, muffins, cookies, or some other delightful carb-heavy treat. Hey, life is hardly normal and we all have our coping mechanisms! Another favorite in my home are cheesy biscuits. I'll admit that they often end up being scones as well, since the two are definitely cousins of one another. But when I end up with a batch of little cheese-studded biscuits, I lean toward making delightfully tasty little chicken sandwiches.

Since the garden is still providing yummy tomatoes, I use generous slices of that to help offset the heat in both the chicken and the spicy mayo. The result is a tender, tasty sandwich that still leaves room on your plate for a tasty salad and cobs of golden corn. It's a beautiful transition meal that can only truly be enjoyed while the corn is still on the cob and the tomatoes are plump and juicy.

Make sure you pound the chicken to an even thickness and sear it well to give it a spicy crust with tender, juiciness within. Watch the size of your "patties" as you may need to trim them to make sure they will fit nicely on your biscuits. Don't worry - just add the chicken to your next stir-fry, casserole, or soup!