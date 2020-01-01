Instant Pot Black Bean Soup

Electric pressure cookers, like the very popular Instant Pot, help busy people enjoy meals that are traditionally hours at the stove time consuming. For example, the black bean soup below would take 2-3 hours to make on the stove and require you to soak the beans overnight as well. Instead, if you grab your Instant Pot, it takes about 30 minutes. And if you are worried that flavor or texture will be adversely impacted, think again! Electric pressure cookers are great at giving you all day simmered flavor without having to invest all day.

If you'd like to make this soup vegan, omit the chorizo and avoid dairy-based toppings like sour cream and shredded cheese. If you like the meaty options but don't have chorizo, substitute bacon, ham, or other sausage. If you want the soup smoother, grab an immersion blender and blend it in the pot to your liking. Or serve it chunkier ... it's up to you!

Since there are so many fantastic topping options for this soup, little else is needed to add to this meal to complete it. If you find it a touch spicy, maybe a tall glass of milk? Otherwise, a chilled IPA might hit the spot with this complex soup that speaks simultaneously of the chill of autumn and places that bask in the sun.