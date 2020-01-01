Fruit and Nut Scone Muffins

Continuing our morning meal focus this week, I'm offering a quick and clever muffin recipe. Born of both muffins and scones, these treats are packed with lots of dried fruit and nuts. Best served warm with butter or jam as suggested toppings, they make an excellent addition to breakfast or brunch, though alongside tea in the afternoon is lovely as well.

As is often the case with muffins, I like making a batch of these, cooling them entirely, and popping them in a freezer bag in the freezer. Then, when I'm in the mood for muffins, I can either thaw them on the counter overnight or just pop one in the microwave for 30 seconds for a warm muffin whenever the feeling strikes! This is particularly helpful when I want to have a muffin and some fresh fruit for a quick weekday breakfast.

You can also add these to any breakfast buffet for a great flavor and texture boost. They play well with most all morning standards, including eggs, sausage, bacon, fruit, and - of course - coffee and orange juice.