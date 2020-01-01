Cast Iron German Pancake

With my husband and my kid working and schooling from home, meal times have become a lot ... more. Part of how I keep from going bonkers is handing some of the meal work to them. I don't do dishes and they both grab the reins in the kitchen now and then so I'm not there all the time. Recently, I played backup to my teenager's first attempt at a German pancake. And, since I have a few tricks up my sleeve to make sure they turn out every time, I shared those. The result was downright beautiful and, more importantly, absolutely delicious!

The key to this amazing dish are a few kitchen staples like milk, eggs, and flour and a very hot oven and cast iron skillet. My skillet has been in my family for many, many years and is one of my favorite kitchen tools. And while it is heavy and a lot of caution needs to be used when handling it hot, just thinking ahead and planning for things helps everything go smoothly. For instance, I put a silicone trivet on the top of my stove and do all my hot skillet work there. That means the cast iron skillet never has very far to travel. I also mix the batter in a large measuring cup to make pouring the batter quick and simple. And you know what? My kid managed it beautifully and so can yours! I mean, just look at it!

And, of course, topping it becomes its own adventure. Whether you are looking for sweet options (think maple syrup, fruit, powdered sugar) or savory ones (think crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes), this German pancake makes an excellent foundation for your morning meal.