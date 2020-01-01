Weeknight Shorts: Italian Sausage Pastries
Every once in a while, life simultaneously hands us a chilly day and one in which lots of time in the kitchen isn't possible and/or desired. When days like that hit, I turn to convenience foods to help make dinner. This time around, Italian Sausage Pastries use bulk Italian sausage and refrigerated biscuits to make dinner fast, easy, and delicious. You can even turn to a jar of tomato sauce from your grocery store for dipping, if that's your thing.
Refrigerated biscuits star in many a dish in my house. Everything from sweet and savory breakfast treats to hearty dinner ideas like this one are just a few steps away if you have them on hand. Oh, you can also make biscuits with them. This version is filled with an Italian sausage meatball and baked until golden and glistening. Oh, and they are a hit with finicky eaters too!
I like to have some of my favorite tomato sauce on hand for dipping and then I generally toss together a salad with whatever's on hand. Pictured above is chopped cucumber and green and yellow beans tossed with a simple creamy dressing of mayo, vinegar, and a drizzle of honey. You could also just add a little ranch dressing. Keep it simple and quick and wait for the applause at the dinner table!
Italian Sausage Pastries
- 1 lb. mild Italian pork sausage
- ½ c. finely grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ c. breadcrumbs
- 2 T. finely minced onion
- 1 T. dried parsley
- 1 egg
- 1 pkg. (16 oz.) refrigerated biscuits
- Tomato sauce, optional
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Cover a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat; set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together the first six ingredients (pork sausage through egg) with your hands to form a consistent mixture. Form the mixture into eight large meatballs; set aside. Clean your hands thoroughly.
Open the package of biscuits and place them evenly on the silicone baking mat. Using your hands, press a divot into the biscuits that will fit a meatball. Then place a meatball into each biscuit.
Bake the pastries for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and the meatballs are cooked through. Serve warm with tomato sauce for dipping, if desired.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
