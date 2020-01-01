Weeknight Shorts: Italian Sausage Pastries

Every once in a while, life simultaneously hands us a chilly day and one in which lots of time in the kitchen isn't possible and/or desired. When days like that hit, I turn to convenience foods to help make dinner. This time around, Italian Sausage Pastries use bulk Italian sausage and refrigerated biscuits to make dinner fast, easy, and delicious. You can even turn to a jar of tomato sauce from your grocery store for dipping, if that's your thing.

Refrigerated biscuits star in many a dish in my house. Everything from sweet and savory breakfast treats to hearty dinner ideas like this one are just a few steps away if you have them on hand. Oh, you can also make biscuits with them. This version is filled with an Italian sausage meatball and baked until golden and glistening. Oh, and they are a hit with finicky eaters too!

I like to have some of my favorite tomato sauce on hand for dipping and then I generally toss together a salad with whatever's on hand. Pictured above is chopped cucumber and green and yellow beans tossed with a simple creamy dressing of mayo, vinegar, and a drizzle of honey. You could also just add a little ranch dressing. Keep it simple and quick and wait for the applause at the dinner table!