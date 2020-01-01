Raspberry Almond Bars

A good shortbread cookie is a thing of beauty. A good shortbread bar, brimming with tangy raspberry filling and crowned with a crunchy almond crown, is a blessing at the table! Whether you are looking to have them join your brunch buffet, join a coffee or tea break in the afternoon, or ending your dinner as dessert, you'll be grateful to have them.

The filling for these bars can be made up to a day in advance and chilled in the refrigerator until you're ready to use it. Likewise, you can save time by chopping your almonds in advance. And the shortbread is made very easy to assemble by using a food processor to make things quick and simple. What's more, once baked, simply store these bars at room temperature for up to a week ... although you will be lucky if they last that long. My small family of three will inhale them in a few days!

While almond extract really helps the almonds in the topping pop, you can use vanilla extract in the filling and shortbread mixture if you don't have almond extract on hand. That said, I tend to stock it for this recipe specifically! Trust me, it's so good!