Lemon Truffles

Lemon is a bit of a mascot of summer and as we move from summer to fall and all the changes that come with it, it seems like a good idea to reminisce about the summer we're bidding farewell to and enjoy a little of the sweetness along the way. The lazy mornings with fresh melon dripping down chins. The hot afternoons in the pool, running through the sprinkler, and/or jumping into the lake. The evenings firing up the grill or making s'mores over a backyard fire pit. Now, let's make truffles!

Usually associated with chocolate, truffles really are about blending the fat that comes with chocolate (in this case, white chocolate chips) with cream and other flavors to make a thick ganache that can be rolled into balls. This one gives a nod and a hug to summer by featuring summer's flavor: lemon. If you cannot find lemon extract, you can add lemon juice, but the extract will really give the candy a very lemony flavor.

I like rolling my truffles in powdered sugar because it's easy and keeps them from melting in your hands ... mostly. So make a little sweet treat to bid adieu to summer and enjoy those sweet memories as you gear up to make more as autumn approaches.