Lemon Truffles
Lemon is a bit of a mascot of summer and as we move from summer to fall and all the changes that come with it, it seems like a good idea to reminisce about the summer we're bidding farewell to and enjoy a little of the sweetness along the way. The lazy mornings with fresh melon dripping down chins. The hot afternoons in the pool, running through the sprinkler, and/or jumping into the lake. The evenings firing up the grill or making s'mores over a backyard fire pit. Now, let's make truffles!
Usually associated with chocolate, truffles really are about blending the fat that comes with chocolate (in this case, white chocolate chips) with cream and other flavors to make a thick ganache that can be rolled into balls. This one gives a nod and a hug to summer by featuring summer's flavor: lemon. If you cannot find lemon extract, you can add lemon juice, but the extract will really give the candy a very lemony flavor.
I like rolling my truffles in powdered sugar because it's easy and keeps them from melting in your hands ... mostly. So make a little sweet treat to bid adieu to summer and enjoy those sweet memories as you gear up to make more as autumn approaches.
Lemon Truffles
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- ½ teaspoon lemon extract
- 2-3 drops yellow food coloring
- ¼ cup salted butter
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
Place the white chocolate chips into a medium-sized glass bowl. Add the lemon extract and food coloring. Set aside and have a fine mesh strainer ready to use.
In a medium saucepan, heat the butter and lemon zest over low heat until the butter is fully melted.
Increase the heat to medium and add the heavy whipping cream. Whisk to combine. Continue cooking just until the mixture begins to simmer. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and pour the liquid through the strainer to remove the lemon zest and into the bowl containing the white chocolate.
Immediately stir the mixture until the chocolate is melted and it is smooth and creamy.
Cover the bowl and refrigerate until the white chocolate lemon ganache is chilled and firm, about 20-30 minutes.
Scoop the chilled ganache into 12 small balls and roll it between your hands until smooth. Coat each ball in powdered sugar.
Chill the truffles in the refrigerator until firm, about 1 hour. Allow the truffles to sit at room temperature for 10-20 minutes before serving for the best consistency.
- Yields: 1 dozen truffles
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes, plus final chilling time
Add new comment