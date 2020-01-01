Weekday Shorts: Thai Peanut Chicken Slaw

A good crunchy summer salad that can stand in as the main dish is a thing of beauty just about now. Summer is still applying the heat, but many families are rushing to get kids ready for a new school year, whether from home or physically in school buildings or some combination of the two. That means there's not a lot of time to get dinner on the table and no one wants the house to be hotter because of it.

So this Thai Peanut Chicken Slaw is just what you need. It's got a little of everything, comes together in about 20 minutes, and any leftovers can be spooned into a bowl for lunch the next day. It's perfect fast food for what is some of the best garden days we've got.

I know the dressing has a lot going on, but believe me when I say it's absolutely worth assembling this one. In fact, I usually double this one and have the extra on hand on the door of my refrigerator to enjoy with everything from fried shrimp to spring rolls. Might as well stretch this time-saving recipe to save time further on, right?