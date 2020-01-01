Steak and Kale Caesar Salad

Often, when summer rolls around and we're looking to avoid cooking, we turn to salads as our main course. And, of course, that's an excellent idea, but if that's the only time you opt for salad in the starring role, you are missing out. When you invest the time and energy you would to kebabs or pasta into a main dish salad, the results can be nothing less than stellar.

This Caesar-esque salad says goodbye to romaine, hello to anchovy paste, and gives you everything from homemade croutons and dressing to seared steak and asparagus. Your tastebuds will fall in love and thank you for making this. By the way, the anchovy paste called for here is preferable in my house because I don't use anchovies very often and this paste caters to the only way I do use them - mashed into the most amazing umami flavoring element ever! Plus, you can store it on the door of your refrigerator and have it on hand for adding extra flavor to everything from pasta sauce to salad dressings. Hooray!

Now you can opt to tweak things a bit here, but do me a favor and either make it once exactly as is, or keep the substitutions minimal (e.g. different dried white beans or a different kind of bread for the croutons). Once you've made it once, you'll either want to keep making it that way or will have a very clear idea about which changes you'd really like to make. Either way, enjoy the process of transforming some amazing ingredients into a fantastic looking, tasting, and filling salad!