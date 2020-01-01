Salmon Summer Salads

Part of embracing summer is embracing salads. And while side salads of all varieties find their way onto our tables day after day, a truly inspired main dish salad is also a thing of beauty. This time around, we're featuring one packed with marinated beans, sautéed salmon and asparagus, and crisp, fresh vegetables and greens. There's a lot to love.

If the beans in this salad seem familiar, it's because they were also featured in our recent Steak and Kale Caesar Salad. In fact, I prefer to make a double batch of the beans and have both salads in one week. After all, we're in the days when temperatures in the 80s and 90s (or higher) keep us from wanting to spend too much time in the kitchen, so using one part of a dish in two meals is particularly helpful.

A cold beverage and a shady spot in the yard are all that's needed to round out this meal. Keep things cool later by having a slice of watermelon a bit later to satisfy your sweet tooth. And remember to embrace the warmth we have now - before you know it, we'll be back to shoveling snow!