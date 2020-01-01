Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Salad

If it seems like there have been a lot of salad recipes making their way here lately, you are absolutely correct! July and August tend to hold some of the hottest weather we experience in Wisconsin during the year, and trying to keep things cool and healthy means gorgeous main dish salads brimming with seasonal produce from the garden, farmers markets, and CSA box are bound to take center stage.

This time around is no different, with garden glory factoring into a chimichurri marinade for the chicken and, of course, the salad base for this dish. And really, when Mother Nature turns up the heat, it only makes sense to grill the chicken for this meal instead of turning on the stove. That said, if the stove is your choice, go for it. Just make sure you make this stunning cilantro-based chimichurri and contemplate how you'll use any leftovers!

Some slices of chilled melon or grapes make a nice complement to this beautiful, healthy salad. I like to keep it light and save any extra calories in my day for a bit of ice cream or a popsicle after sunset. If I'm lucky, it will be cool enough to sit out on the patio and watch the fireflies dance. These hot, heady days of summer do, in fact, have their bright side!