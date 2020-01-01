Banana Berry Muffins
Blueberry muffins are a regular happening at my house and my favorite variety includes banana in the batter, to promote a moist, tender muffin and orange zest sugar on top to give them a bit of texture and a bit of zing.
I prefer to use fresh blueberries because they do not discolor the batter, but you can use frozen berries if you prefer. They both taste equally amazing. You can also use any kind of citrus zest in the coarse sugar topping for these muffins. I really like the tangy-sweet version with orange zest, but lemon and blueberry is also a very popular combination.
I often freeze these and will pop one out and microwave it for 30 seconds for an afternoon snack or simple breakfast. With the blueberries in them, you might want to leave them rest for a few minutes before eating them, lest there be a piping hot blueberry lying in wait beneath the tender muffin surface!
- ¼ c. turbinado sugar
- 1 tsp. honey
- Zest of one orange
- 6 T. butter, softened
- 1 c. granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 ripe medium banana, mashed
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 c. flour
- ½ tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ c. milk
- 2 c. fresh blueberries
Preheat the oven to 350° F and line your cupcake pan with paper liners.
In a small bowl, mix together the orange zest, turbinado sugar, and honey. Set aside.
Using the paddle attachment of a stand mixer, cream together the butter and granulated sugar until it is light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and beat until just combined. Add the mashed banana and vanilla extract and stir to mix.
In a separate bowl, mix together all the other dry ingredients Flour through baking powder. Add this mixture to the butter mixture alternatively with the milk. Begin and end with the dry ingredients.
Add the blueberries and fold until just combined.
Spoon the batter into the cupcake liners. Sprinkle the tops with the orange honey crunch mixture.
Bake for 23-27 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of a muffin comes out clean. Move to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Yields: About 20 muffins
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
