Banana Berry Muffins

Blueberry muffins are a regular happening at my house and my favorite variety includes banana in the batter, to promote a moist, tender muffin and orange zest sugar on top to give them a bit of texture and a bit of zing.

I prefer to use fresh blueberries because they do not discolor the batter, but you can use frozen berries if you prefer. They both taste equally amazing. You can also use any kind of citrus zest in the coarse sugar topping for these muffins. I really like the tangy-sweet version with orange zest, but lemon and blueberry is also a very popular combination.

I often freeze these and will pop one out and microwave it for 30 seconds for an afternoon snack or simple breakfast. With the blueberries in them, you might want to leave them rest for a few minutes before eating them, lest there be a piping hot blueberry lying in wait beneath the tender muffin surface!