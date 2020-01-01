Weeknight Shorts: Fusion Fish Tacos

Fusion food makes me happy. Southern fried chicken with kimchi is beyond amazing. Heavy German meals get new lightness when paired with Japanese sides. And one of my favorite dishes to blend cuisine flavors in is tacos!

Fish tacos already give me a lot of joy. Because fish is naturally fairly light, I can easily work heavier elements into the mix without feeling like dinner is going to make my stomach feel like it's filled with bricks. But when I blend traditional flavors (think cayenne and smoked paprika) with Asian ones (think toasted sesame and wasabi), something truly magical happens. You could make the fish in a skillet or the oven, but I like that the air fryer lets me focus on other parts of the meal so that it can be on the table in under a half hour.

You could serve these with any number of sides: chips & salsa, a marinated cucumber and edamame salad, or even a salsa featuring cucumber and edamame if you really want to extend the fusion approach! Me? I just had three tacos and a cold beer!