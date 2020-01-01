Spicy Orzo with Shrimp and Peas

I like having some quick, simple recipes on hand that use long-lasting ingredients so when I manage to forget to get a special ingredient for a different recipe or things get super busy and I find myself just wanting something easy and tasty for dinner, I've got something to turn to. And this time around, I'm sharing one of my very favorite options with you. A nearly creamy dish (with no cream) that packs a punch (because chipotles are awesome), this pasta dish that feels a little like a risotto is likely to become a favorite of yours too.

Now, a word about canned chipotles in adobo sauce - they are amazing and always in my house. In fact, I usually open a can and pop it into my food processor. A few pulses later, I have what I lovingly refer to as "death sauce" - a thick paste that's smoky, spicy, and perfect. I add it by teaspoons and tablespoons to all manner of dishes and have even been known to just use it as I would hot sauce just about everywhere. So toss a can or two of the stuff into your cart next time grocery shopping happens.

This dish can really just be served on its own. I might opt for a salad too, but it's hardly necessary and, given the stand-by nature of the dish, there's absolutely nothing wrong with making it and just grabbing a bowl and finding a pretty place to enjoy it. You could even add a little extra death sauce to yours if you like it hot!