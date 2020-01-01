Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

With much of the world eating at home for quite some time now, it's easy to find yourself falling into ruts. And if that makes things easier and more manageable for you, embrace that. If, however, you find yourself looking to mix things up a little bit without spending a lot of time doing it, look no further! Sliders are an easy, creative meal that anyone can make. In fact, whenever I'm not in the mood to cook (it happens), I hand dinner duty off to everyone else in the house (including the teenager in the corner with their eyes glued to a phone) and let them go. It's hard to screw up sliders, after all.

These are inspired by your favorite pizza flavor and get an extra dose of awesome with a quick wander through the oven. Then they emerge, melty and warm, to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Of course, you can tweak the ingredients and such to suit what you have on hand. I like this version because everything in it is usually on hand in my house, even during these trying times. That said, honey ham and cheese can be a great combination on Hawaiian rolls or beef and cheddar on onion rolls will make my husband swoon ... especially with a bit of grainy mustard on them.

So if you are wanting an easy dinner idea tonight, look no further. Have a green salad, seasoned pretzels, fruit salad, and/or pickles to round things out. It's almost as easy as having something delivered and it is faster. Enjoy!