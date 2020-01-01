Ginger-Pear Pork Chops
Pork chops have become a favorite in my house because they are lean, tender, and quick to put together. This particular version blends both sweet and savory elements to make a meal that can be on the table in a half hour. Use boneless chops you've gotten from the store or custom cut your own from a pork loin roast if you are looking for ways to use larger cuts of meat.
The key to tender pork chops is a quick sear and a flavorful sauce. Lean pork can dry fairly quickly, so a sear that is under 10 minutes in total gets you what you need for the chops and leaves you to focus on making the sauce. Then at the end of cooking, chops and sauce are blended and presented at the table. Yum!
Serve this dish with roasted potatoes, seasoned rice, or even a creamy pasta side. You can also put together a green salad. I like working fruit and nuts into a salad for a dish like this because it keeps the sweet and savory theme going strong. A hard cider or light beer would be an excellent choice for washing it all down. Apple cider or iced tea are good nonalcoholic options. Enjoy this simple dinner that feels fancy. You've earned it!
Ginger-Pear Pork Chops
- 3 boneless pork chops, about 6 oz. each
- Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 T. olive oil
- 2 T. apple cider vinegar
- 2 T. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. dried rosemary
- 1 c. chicken broth
- 1 T. freshly grated ginger
- 1 ripe pear, sliced lengthwise
- ½ yellow onion, sliced into wedges
- 1 tsp. corn starch
- 2 T. cold water
Season the pork chops with salt and pepper on all sides.
Heat thee olive oil over medium-high heat in a large nonstick skillet. Add the pork chops and cook them until browned and just cooked through, about 3–4 minutes per side. Transfer the pork chops to a plate and cover them to keep warm.
Add the vinegar, brown sugar, and rosemary to the skillet. Stir, over medium heat, until the sugar has completely dissolved. Simmer until the syrup turns a dark amber color, about 10–20 seconds. Add the broth, and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Add the pear slices, ginger, and onions and cook, uncovered, for about 5 minutes.
In a small cup or bowl, whisk the corn starch and cold water together with a fork until the corn starch has fully dissolved. Slowly add it to the simmering sauce in the skillet and stir until the sauce has thickened. Reduce the heat to low and return the pork and any juices to the pan. Serve hot.
- Yields: 3 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
