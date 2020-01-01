Ginger-Pear Pork Chops

Pork chops have become a favorite in my house because they are lean, tender, and quick to put together. This particular version blends both sweet and savory elements to make a meal that can be on the table in a half hour. Use boneless chops you've gotten from the store or custom cut your own from a pork loin roast if you are looking for ways to use larger cuts of meat.

The key to tender pork chops is a quick sear and a flavorful sauce. Lean pork can dry fairly quickly, so a sear that is under 10 minutes in total gets you what you need for the chops and leaves you to focus on making the sauce. Then at the end of cooking, chops and sauce are blended and presented at the table. Yum!

Serve this dish with roasted potatoes, seasoned rice, or even a creamy pasta side. You can also put together a green salad. I like working fruit and nuts into a salad for a dish like this because it keeps the sweet and savory theme going strong. A hard cider or light beer would be an excellent choice for washing it all down. Apple cider or iced tea are good nonalcoholic options. Enjoy this simple dinner that feels fancy. You've earned it!