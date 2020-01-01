Blueberry Croissant Bread Pudding
Being home for breakfast means being able to put together some pretty amazing brunch dishes. With a little planning (like adding croissants and frozen blueberries to your grocery list), you can have what can only be described as a deeply decadent baked bread pudding for your next brunch.
Of course, if you don't have/can't get croissants, you can later any light, flakey pastry or bread for this bread pudding. Challah or even donuts could work as stand ins. Save the heavy artisanal breads for another use here. Heck, even sandwich bread is light enough to soak up the custard, though the croissants really allow for a particularly fantastic morning centerpiece. But, as is often the case these days, use what you have. On that note, the fruit used here was what I had. Use what you have or omit fruit altogether.
You can serve this bread pudding with maple syrup, but it really don't need it, nor does it require any particular accompaniment aside from perhaps coffee and orange juice. I wouldn't turn down sausage or bacon, but neither need to be on the plate to make this dish anything less than stellar. Good morning!
Blueberry Croissant Bread Pudding
- 3-4 large butter croissants, sliced lengthwise into ½" sections
- 3 eggs
- ½ milk or cream or a combination
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ c. frozen blueberries
- 2 T. coarse sugar
Preheat the oven to 375° F. Spray a 7 x 9" baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
Set the croissants on a cutting board and slice them top to bottom lengthwise into sections about ½" wide. Arrange the croissant pieces in the prepared baking dish, making sure to fill it as well as you can. You might need to squish some of the croissant pieces to get everything to fit.
Combine the eggs, milk (or cream or combination), and vanilla in a mixing bowl and whisk well to combine. Carefully pour the mixture evenly over the top of the croissant slices arranged in the baking dish. Sprinkle the top of the croissants evenly with frozen blueberries and coarse sugar.
Bake, uncovered, for 30-35 minutes or until the egg mixture has cooked through and the top of the bread pudding is lightly browned and crisp. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
