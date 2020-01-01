Blueberry Croissant Bread Pudding

Being home for breakfast means being able to put together some pretty amazing brunch dishes. With a little planning (like adding croissants and frozen blueberries to your grocery list), you can have what can only be described as a deeply decadent baked bread pudding for your next brunch.

Of course, if you don't have/can't get croissants, you can later any light, flakey pastry or bread for this bread pudding. Challah or even donuts could work as stand ins. Save the heavy artisanal breads for another use here. Heck, even sandwich bread is light enough to soak up the custard, though the croissants really allow for a particularly fantastic morning centerpiece. But, as is often the case these days, use what you have. On that note, the fruit used here was what I had. Use what you have or omit fruit altogether.

You can serve this bread pudding with maple syrup, but it really don't need it, nor does it require any particular accompaniment aside from perhaps coffee and orange juice. I wouldn't turn down sausage or bacon, but neither need to be on the plate to make this dish anything less than stellar. Good morning!