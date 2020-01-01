Salmon Nicoise Salad

Despite the fact that it will be months before I'm picking fresh vegetables from my garden, I'm still itching to put produce on my table and welcome spring. So a Nicoise salad seems perfect. Traditionally involving tuna, this one features salmon instead and brings a blend of textures, flavors, and colors to the table. It's time to welcome main dish salads back to the regular menu rotation.

Having an Air Fryer to help with the roasted taters and blistered beans means less cooking time, but you can achieve similar results by preheating the oven to 400° F and roasting the taters for 20 minutes before stirring them and adding the green beans on top and roasting for another 20 minutes. It means more time to prepare dinner, but not really any extra hands on time, so feel free to enjoy a chilled glass of white wine while your taters roast if you opt to do it this way!

Speaking of wine, save some to serve with your dinner, because that's all this full meal really calls for. And enjoy the beautiful plate before you and look forward to a bumper crop of garden veggies before you know it!