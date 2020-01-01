Salmon Nicoise Salad
Despite the fact that it will be months before I'm picking fresh vegetables from my garden, I'm still itching to put produce on my table and welcome spring. So a Nicoise salad seems perfect. Traditionally involving tuna, this one features salmon instead and brings a blend of textures, flavors, and colors to the table. It's time to welcome main dish salads back to the regular menu rotation.
Having an Air Fryer to help with the roasted taters and blistered beans means less cooking time, but you can achieve similar results by preheating the oven to 400° F and roasting the taters for 20 minutes before stirring them and adding the green beans on top and roasting for another 20 minutes. It means more time to prepare dinner, but not really any extra hands on time, so feel free to enjoy a chilled glass of white wine while your taters roast if you opt to do it this way!
Speaking of wine, save some to serve with your dinner, because that's all this full meal really calls for. And enjoy the beautiful plate before you and look forward to a bumper crop of garden veggies before you know it!
- 2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 T. olive oil
- 2 tsp. Weber Kick'n Chicken seasoning or similar spice blend
- 6 oz. fresh green beans, ends snipped
- 2 eggs
- 8 oz. boneless, skin-on salmon fillets
- 2 tsp. Penzeys Revolution or similar spice blend
- 1 tsp. cooking fat - I used bacon fat
- 2 tsp. capers
- 10 oz. mixed greens
- ½ English cucumber, sliced
- ½ c. pitted kalamata olives
- 2 T. sliced green onions
- ⅓ c. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 2 T. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. dijon mustard
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Combine the potatoes, olive oil, and Weber Kick'n Chicken (or similar) seasoning in a bowl. Toss to evenly coat the potatoes with oil and seasoning. Add the potatoes to your Air Fryer and set the timer for 8 minutes and the temperature to 400° F and press start. Add the green beans to the bowl you mixed the potatoes in and toss them to lightly oil and season the beans. When the timer beeps, carefully stir the potatoes and add the beans to the top of the basket. Set the air fryer timer for another 8 minutes and the temperature for 400° F and press start.
Meanwhile, while the potatoes are cooking in Air Fryer, bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Carefully add the eggs and set a timer for 7 minutes. When 7 minutes has elapsed, remove the eggs to a bowl of cold ice water to stop the cooking process.
Generously rub the Penzeys Revolution (or similar) seasoning into the non-skin sides of the salmon fillets. Heat the cooking fat of your choice in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and place the fillets, skin side down, into the pan. Allow the salmon to sear without moving it for 5 minutes. Then carefully turn the fillets and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, depending your desired level of doneness. Then flip the fish back onto the skin side, turn off the heat while leaving the pan on the stove, and add the capers to the pan and allow them to warm.
To assemble the salads, arrange the mixed greens evenly on two serving plates. Peel and carefully quarter the eggs and set on the greens. Arrange the cucumber, olives, potatoes, green beans, salmon, and capers over the greens. Sprinkle evenly with sliced green onions. Combine the extra virgin olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and mustard in a small resealable jar; shake vigorously to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed; shake again. Serve the salads generously drizzled with the dressing.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
