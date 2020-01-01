Just because Spring has sprung, it doesn't mean we're not blasted with a bit of frigid weather still. This is especially true in Wisconsin, where the calendar tells us Spring is here, but a look out the window can show us sunshine and birds singing, sleet pounding against said window, or snow starting to reach shoveling status ... and sometimes we get all of those things in a single day! So having some clever meal ideas that wake up our taste buds but still hit those comfort food buttons is a good idea.

For me, that means Devil's Chicken. Named for the combination of mustard, crushed red pepper, and ginger, it's a brightly-flavored, tender, juicy dish that plays well with both salads and roasted vegetables (or both) and if you put the marinade together early and give it a soak during the day or even start it the night before, it can be on the table in under a half hour when it comes time to cook. Just make sure you have a cast iron skillet or other heavy pan for cooking it. You're going to want to get a crust on the chicken and the type of pan you use is very important.

As I said earlier, this dish plays well with a lot of different sides. I've been known to slice the chicken and toss it with a salad or pasta. It's nice along creamy mashed or crispy roasted potatoes. Having it alongside lots of vegetables means being able to add a bunch of color to your plate too, which can be particularly nice during this period of time when we often ask ourselves, "But when is Spring really coming?"