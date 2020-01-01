One of the niftiest things about having a CSA membership is getting those last couple of shares in December that include good storing veggies. Whether we're talking onions and garlic or taters and squash, my family gets to enjoy those amazing vegetables well into the New Year. In fact, it's often the case that I'm using up some of my last CSA veggies just about the time I'm also signing up for the next season. So this time around, I'd like to share one of my favorite CSA-inspired recipes: Sausage Stuffed Squash.

If you don't happen to have a couple of festival squash on hand, any acorn or similar winter squash will do. I also used CSA onions for this recipe, but you can use whatever you have on hand. Garlic would also be lovely in this, but I didn't bother with dicing some this time around because I wanted to keep the total prep and cook time under an hour. You could sub a lot of fresh instead of frozen veggies if time isn't an issue, of course.

I love serving these edible bowl meals with a nice salad (a simple Caesar salad is pictured above) and a glass of hard cider or chilled semi-sweet wine. Then I sit with my family, enjoy beautiful, comforting food, and share with one another about our days. What a great way to keep the winter doldrums at bay!