Crispy Chicken Sandwiches
It seems like every fast food restaurant out there has debuted a gotta-have-it chicken sandwich in the last year. Rather than buying the hype (and the over-processed sandwich) and joining the growing lines of people excited about it all, why not make your own at home. No lines. Less expensive. Healthier -- if not exactly healthy. Tweakable to suit your tastes. And much faster when you grab your trusty Air Fryer.
The bit that takes some time for this sandwich is a hands off marinating soak in pickle brine. It can take as little as a half hour and up to twelve (don't marinate longer than that or you will end up breaking down the texture of your chicken - ick!), so figure out what you'd like to do and try to plan ahead for that bit. You could even mix together the seasoned cornstarch mix about then too. The rest of this process is quick and surprisingly simple. In fact, you might be finding yourself signing onto a weekly chicken sandwich challenge!
I like making sweet potato fries, tater salad, or some similarly sandwich-friendly side to have alongside this sandwich. You could definitely add one or two of the dill pickles you've already got for putting into the sandwich on the plate too. Then pour the beverage of your choice and dig in. No lines required!
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ cup dill pickle brine
- ½ cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 brioche buns, toasted and buttered
- 8 dill pickle slices (or more)
- Hot honey, lettuce and mayonnaise - optional but makes for an amazing sandwich!
Pound the chicken to an even thickness of ½" thick and cut each breast into two pieces, each a bit bigger than the buns.
Place the pieces of chicken into a resealable container with the pickle brine. Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to 12 hours before draining the pickle juice away.
In a bowl, combine the cornstarch and all of the spices.
Using a silicone brush, brush the chicken with the mayonnaise and then the cornstarch mixture, making sure the pieces are completely coated. Shake off any excess cornstarch.
Spray or brush the basket of your air fryer with the olive oil and place the chicken into air fryer. Spray the chicken with olive oil as well.
Cook the chicken at 340°F for 6 minutes. Using silicone tongs, carefully flip the chicken and spray with oil again. Cook for another 6 minutes.
Raise the temperature to 400°F and cook for two minutes on each side.
Serve on buttered and toasted brioche buns, with pickle slices, hot honey, lettuce, and a small dollop of mayonnaise.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
