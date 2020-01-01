Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

It seems like every fast food restaurant out there has debuted a gotta-have-it chicken sandwich in the last year. Rather than buying the hype (and the over-processed sandwich) and joining the growing lines of people excited about it all, why not make your own at home. No lines. Less expensive. Healthier -- if not exactly healthy. Tweakable to suit your tastes. And much faster when you grab your trusty Air Fryer.

The bit that takes some time for this sandwich is a hands off marinating soak in pickle brine. It can take as little as a half hour and up to twelve (don't marinate longer than that or you will end up breaking down the texture of your chicken - ick!), so figure out what you'd like to do and try to plan ahead for that bit. You could even mix together the seasoned cornstarch mix about then too. The rest of this process is quick and surprisingly simple. In fact, you might be finding yourself signing onto a weekly chicken sandwich challenge!

I like making sweet potato fries, tater salad, or some similarly sandwich-friendly side to have alongside this sandwich. You could definitely add one or two of the dill pickles you've already got for putting into the sandwich on the plate too. Then pour the beverage of your choice and dig in. No lines required!