Citrus-Carrot Salad

February brings some of our winteriest weather. Everything is dead, cold, and covered in ice and/or snow. I don't remember the last time I saw a splash of color out there. So now is definitely the time to add color to our plates. Salads are great for that, especially when they take advantage of some of winter's best fresh ingredients. This time around, we're building a salad around carrots and citrus!

Carrots actually come in a wide range of colors and while orange is absolutely beautiful and should have a place in this salad, consider seeking out some of the other colors out there. I used purple, but they also come in red, yellow, and even white! You could build quite the rainbow salad with options like that.

I used a cara cara orange for my salad because I love their orange-pink flesh and the flavor that blends just the right amount of tanginess with sweetness. Feel free to grab any number of orange or citrus options available to you. Bright colors are best because this salad is all about showcasing color in ever delicious bite.

I love serving this salad anytime I get a little down about the dreary weather outside. So yeah - about once a week this time of the year! It's great with roasted meats, baked lasagnas, and skillet meals. What's more, it comes together quickly so you don't have to think twice about whether or not you should have a salad with dinner. Of course you should!