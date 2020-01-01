Bourbon Banana Walnut Muffins
I like starting the day with muffins. Whether it's alongside that first sip of coffee or when I pour my second cup, a warm muffin just makes everything nicer. That's why most months, I make a batch or two and freeze them. Then I can pop one into the microwave for 30 seconds and it's good to go. This time around, I'm offering my favorite twist on a standard banana muffin.
These tender muffins are loaded with crunchy walnuts and just a hint of bourbon. Don't worry, with just a tablespoon in the whole batch, it's just to lend a little flavor and nothing more. Of course, you can opt to omit it, but that bourbon is going into any batches I whip up!
A perfect use for those bananas that are about to be compost fodder, use the ones with no green on the peels at all. And if you pick them up and they feel a little soft, perfect! These muffins want super ripe bananas so that they melt right into the batter and are infused into every bite! So whip up a batch today and enjoy them whether it's a weekday morning, afternoon break, or weekend brunch!
- 1 ⅓ cups flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- 5 ⅓ tablespoons butter
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 very ripe bananas, mashed
- ½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
- 1 tablespoon bourbon
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners and set aside.
Whisk the dry ingredients (flour through baking powder) together in a medium bowl; set aside.
In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together using a stand mixer or mixing spoon until it’s light in color and texture. Mix in the flour mixture until well blended. Gradually beat in the eggs.
Fold in the mashed bananas, walnuts, and bourbon. Using an ice cream scoop, fill the paper muffin liners ¾ full. Bake at 350° F for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the muffins to cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 – 10 minutes before removing them to cool completely.
- Yields: 12 muffins
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
