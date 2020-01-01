Bourbon Banana Walnut Muffins

I like starting the day with muffins. Whether it's alongside that first sip of coffee or when I pour my second cup, a warm muffin just makes everything nicer. That's why most months, I make a batch or two and freeze them. Then I can pop one into the microwave for 30 seconds and it's good to go. This time around, I'm offering my favorite twist on a standard banana muffin.

These tender muffins are loaded with crunchy walnuts and just a hint of bourbon. Don't worry, with just a tablespoon in the whole batch, it's just to lend a little flavor and nothing more. Of course, you can opt to omit it, but that bourbon is going into any batches I whip up!

A perfect use for those bananas that are about to be compost fodder, use the ones with no green on the peels at all. And if you pick them up and they feel a little soft, perfect! These muffins want super ripe bananas so that they melt right into the batter and are infused into every bite! So whip up a batch today and enjoy them whether it's a weekday morning, afternoon break, or weekend brunch!