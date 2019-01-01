Creamy Mustard Spätzle with Chicken and Spinach
Continuing our brief visit to Germany, we're featuring one more German-inspired main course. This time, thick egg noodles find themselves bathed in a creamy mustard sauce and paired with sautéed mushrooms, chicken, and spinach. It's a quick, delicious dinner and one that is perfect for those busy nights before the holidays arrive.
I used a yellow dill mustard for this recipe. Dill always is a hit with my family and the tangy flavors are a nice complement to the heavy cream. Besides, dill and mushrooms are a combination not to be trifled with. If you've not tried it, I highly recommend riding that train!
If you cannot find actual spätzle noodles (they are featured more widely at grocery stores during the colder months), any thick egg noodle will do. You want something with a bit of bite to it, as this is a hearty dish and the mustard in that sauce wants something robust to hold onto. When it's time to serve, grab bit bowls and dig in!
Creamy Mustard Spätzle with Chicken and Spinach
- 10 oz. spätzle-type noodles or other thick egg noodles
- 1 T. cooking fat (I used bacon fat)
- 8 oz. button mushrooms, sliced
- 1 ½ c. chopped, cooked chicken or turkey
- 8 oz. fresh spinach leaves
- 8 oz. heavy cream
- ⅓ c. mustard - choose your favorite variety (I used a yellow dill mustard my family likes)
- 2 tsp. Bavarian Style Seasoning or similar seasoning blend
Prepare the noodles according to the package instructions.
While they are cooking, heat the cooking fat of your choice over medium-high heat and sauté the mushrooms until tender and a little browned at the edges. Add the chicken and spinach leaves and reduce the heat to low, allowing the added ingredients to warm.
Whisk together the cream, mustard, and Bavarian Style Seasoning to form a sauce. Add the sauce to the skillet and allow to warm gently.
Once the noodles are fully cooked, drain them well, and add them to the skillet, stirring well to combine everything. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if needed and serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment