Creamy Mustard Spätzle with Chicken and Spinach

Continuing our brief visit to Germany, we're featuring one more German-inspired main course. This time, thick egg noodles find themselves bathed in a creamy mustard sauce and paired with sautéed mushrooms, chicken, and spinach. It's a quick, delicious dinner and one that is perfect for those busy nights before the holidays arrive.

I used a yellow dill mustard for this recipe. Dill always is a hit with my family and the tangy flavors are a nice complement to the heavy cream. Besides, dill and mushrooms are a combination not to be trifled with. If you've not tried it, I highly recommend riding that train!

If you cannot find actual spätzle noodles (they are featured more widely at grocery stores during the colder months), any thick egg noodle will do. You want something with a bit of bite to it, as this is a hearty dish and the mustard in that sauce wants something robust to hold onto. When it's time to serve, grab bit bowls and dig in!