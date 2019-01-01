Smashed Miso Butter Taters

I'm not kidding when I say I could eat these potatoes every day. I could have them alongside ribs. I could have them alongside, yes, Thanksgiving turkey. I could have them with a steak. I could have them in a bowl and eat them with my fingers and lick my fingers after the bowl was empty. I really love these taters. And they are easy. I think I might be in heaven.

Just a few ingredients and a hot oven mean little potato gems that are tender and soft on the inside and crisp and salty on the outside. I like adding some finely chopped garlic chives over the top, but on their own or with a sauce is also fine. In my world, a french fry cannot compete with these. Ever. So why not say goodbye to the mashed taters and embraced the smashed ones!

If you don't have baby taters, feel free to quarter red potatoes. But for a meal as important as Thanksgiving, seek out those baby taters. Everyone will thank you and think you are beyond brilliant for doing so ... provided they get any of them. After all, as the cook, you get to taste test first and sometimes things get away from us, right? Right?