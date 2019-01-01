Maple-Glazed Carrots

Thanksgiving dinner features a giant bird that, when roasted nicely, brings a palette ranging from beige to golden brown to the table. Without a little forethought, you could easily end up with a bland-looking spread, even if it's delicious. Thankfully, the meal is equally about the bevy of sides you can offer as well. Do your color palette a favor and work some of these carrots into the mix!

While beautiful orange carrots roasted and glazed are lovely, you can also look to other colorful carrots as well. My table has been graced by white, yellow, orange, red, orange-purple, and even deep purple carrots. The deep purple black nebula carrots offered by our CSA farm this year made for a really lovely offset to the bright orange ones we traditionally are offered. A word of caution though - some brightly colored carrots bleed not unlike beets so be careful cleaning and cutting them and consider roasting them on different parts of the pan and reuniting them on your serving platter!

Since I was already embracing the sweetness with carrots and maple syrup, I opted to use melted coconut oil to give me a dish that feels a bit like dessert! If you want to prep this dish by placing the cut carrots into little bags with some of the glaze in each, you can do that up to 2 days in advance. You can store them in the refrigerator and let them come to room temperature before roasting them on the big day! Happy Thanksgiving!!!