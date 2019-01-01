Fall Bounty Chicken Salad

I love the salads that grace my table in late September and early October. Brimming with color and flavor, sometimes it's as easy as looking in the garden or wandering to the farmer's market a few blocks away to make them happen. Sometimes less is more, but when Mother Nature is providing this breath of bounty ... more is where it's at!

Now, as is often the case, the particulars of what this recipe calls for are less important than fresh, beautiful produce finding its way to your table. Work what's happening in your garden or at your local farm stand into the mix. That might mean sweet onions and kale instead of romaine and corn or it might mean working some shredded beets or broccoli into the mix instead of peppers or avocado. Use what you have and celebrate the season.

This main dish salad pairs nicely with crusty bread or hot biscuits. I have even been known to make biscuits and press fresh herbs into the tops to make them both fragrant and pretty. Add your favorite beverage and call it dinner!