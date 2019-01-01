Cheesy Cajun Chicken Pasta

Last week, I went out of my way to post a recipe that I think would make an excellent Halloween night dinner. Quick and healthy, the Cajun Shrimp Salad is an ideal choice. But what if the idea of salad just isn't working for you and your family? What if seafood makes someone queasy? No worries - I've got another cajun recipe and this one features chicken and pasta.

Not only is this a one pot meal, it can be assembled in under an hour and its creamy, spicy goodness will fuel you and your goblins easily for a night of trick or treating all over the neighborhood. Although I really prefer chicken thighs for a recipe like this since they tend to stay tender and moist throughout the cooking process, you could use breasts instead if that's what you have on hand. Likewise, a blend of grated cheese is perfect, but just about any easily melted cheese or cheese combination will work on this. I like radiatore because it holds the sauce so well, but any short pasta will do. You get the idea.

If you want to toss together a green salad and slice a baguette to soak up any extra sauce, that would be lovely, but this really is a dinner-ready one-pot meal. Feel free to spoon it into bowls, enjoy, and get ready to enjoy Halloween festivities.