Big Flavors Mixed Veggies

Vegetables tend to be a big part of most meals at my house. Whether a main dish salad is where it's at or a stir-fry brimming with the season's finest is on the menu, we love our veggies. But not everyone shares our love and some even avoid them if they can. If you have a finicky eater, give this dish packed with lots of flavors and a presentation not unlike some of your favorite chicken take out from the corner Chinese restaurant a try.

As is often the case, this is a tweakable dish. I like the combination of veggies in this version because they have a texture I really adore. Have different favorites? Choose other veggies. Have other veggies on hand? Use those. This is a recipe that really is about the sauce.

One cooked, the sauce in this dish gives the tender veggies an almost candied appearance, but the layers of flavor are far more complex and fun. I love making it and serving it alongside chicken, pork, or seafood cooked in an Asian-inspired manner. I'd tell you how to use the leftovers, but I've literally never had any!