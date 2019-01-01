Smoky Baked Beans

I know you can always open a can of baked beans in a pinch and offer them alongside brats and onions at your next tailgating party, but have you ever made your own? If so, you will understand what I mean when I say you'll never want to go back! Making them from scratch is especially easy when you use your slow cooker. What's more, working bacon, veggies, and a variety of beans into the mix keeps things interesting.

I like using thick-cut bacon in these. A big chunk of bacon won't get lost in the mix and will help impart more smoky flavor, so go big and be generous! I suggest three different types of beans here, but you can mix things up or go with all one kind of bean if that's what you prefer. I like how pretty these look in a little bowl with all that variety though. Speaking of variety, you can opt for different colored bell peppers or even a rainbow mix. Use what inspires you!

These beans are amazing alongside anything else that works on the grill - ribs, brats, steaks, even portabella mushrooms! Refrigerate any leftovers and have them as is or add them to a pot of chili for a sweet and smoky extra touch!