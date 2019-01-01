Smoky Baked Beans
I know you can always open a can of baked beans in a pinch and offer them alongside brats and onions at your next tailgating party, but have you ever made your own? If so, you will understand what I mean when I say you'll never want to go back! Making them from scratch is especially easy when you use your slow cooker. What's more, working bacon, veggies, and a variety of beans into the mix keeps things interesting.
I like using thick-cut bacon in these. A big chunk of bacon won't get lost in the mix and will help impart more smoky flavor, so go big and be generous! I suggest three different types of beans here, but you can mix things up or go with all one kind of bean if that's what you prefer. I like how pretty these look in a little bowl with all that variety though. Speaking of variety, you can opt for different colored bell peppers or even a rainbow mix. Use what inspires you!
These beans are amazing alongside anything else that works on the grill - ribs, brats, steaks, even portabella mushrooms! Refrigerate any leftovers and have them as is or add them to a pot of chili for a sweet and smoky extra touch!
Smoky Baked Beans
- 8 strips bacon
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- ¾ c. ketchup
- ¼ c. molasses
- ½ c. brown sugar
- ⅓ c. maple syrup
- 2 T. grainy mustard
- ½ tsp. liquid smoke
- 1 can great northern beans
- 1 can black beans
- 1 can pinto beans
Fry the bacon, crumble it, and set it aside.
Sauté the onions and peppers in the bacon grease.
Mix all of the ingredients together, place in a slow cooker, and cook on low for 3-4 hours.
- Yields: 8-10 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes prep time, 3-4 hours cooking time
