Mushroom & Chèvre Paninis

As summer gives way to kids heading back to school and the first glimpses of cooler weather tucked into chilly mornings or cool evenings, now is the perfect time to plan an end of season picnic for family and friends alike. Pressed sandwiches tend to be among my favorites and all manner of fillings can be shared. And if you have some vegetarians in attendance (and even if you don't), consider this amazingly flavorful panini when putting together your menu.

Packed with a sautéed mushroom mixture seasoned with fresh thyme and balsamic vinegar, it also boasts roasted red pepper, fresh basil, and delightfully tangy goat cheese. That's not to love? In fact, I always make about twice the number of sandwiches I think I'll need and these are always gone before everything else. They are that good!

These sandwiches play well with all the normal picnic accompaniments from pasta and potato salads to chips and watermelon. If you want to make the mushroom mixture a day or two in advance, that will also save you time on the day of your big event. Just don't eat it all before then!