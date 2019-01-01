Muffin Monday: Morning Glory Muffins

The other week, I was in the mood for some fruity, almost granola bar muffins. I had fruit and nuts on hand and was ready to put together something spiffy. But I got to my refrigerator and I had a single egg. I looked at the container of leftover rice waiting to become fried rice and wondered if I'd have to pick and choose which recipe got that egg.

And then I remembered Morning Glory Muffins. They are packed with loads of great ingredients and a lot of flavor ... but no eggs. They are a perfect low or no egg week baking project! What's more, they might be my all-time favorite breakfast on the go. Between a muffin fortified with fruit, nuts, and spices and a mug of coffee, I'm good to go until lunchtime.

Swirled with a combination of shredded apple, grated carrot, flaked coconut, raisins, and walnuts, these muffins are like biting into a tender granola all in one clever package. They stay moist with a combination of butter and applesauce and the cinnamon and ginger offset the caramel-like sweetness of the brown sugar. It's a great morning treat.

I like to make a batch of these and freeze them. Then I pop one out at a time and microwave them for 30 seconds before I'm ready to enjoy. Whether I'm taking it on the road or having one alongside my second cup of coffee for the day, these muffins are always a welcomed part of any day.