Grilled Asian Chicken Cabbage Salad

If you have gotten this far in your summer without making a grilled salad, I'm so sorry for not putting the idea out there earlier. There's no time like the present to start though, right? And if you think a grilled salad is as simple as a salad with some grilled chicken or steak on it, you're in for a culinary adventure!

When I'm looking to add extra pizzazz to my main course salads, I definitely think about searing some protein (think shrimp, pork, chicken, steak, tofu, etc.) to include. But I don't stop there. Vegetables are fantastic on the grill and everything from zucchini to peppers to cabbage are amazing when grilled. If that last one had you tilting your head, this recipe is for you.

When grilled, vegetables like cabbage, fennel, and radicchio soften slightly and their flavors become more complex, a little sweet, and more than a little smoky. They become salad stars and this clever salad boasts both grilled cabbage and fennel. Now, if you are like my husband and don't care for fennel, try grilling it anyway. It happens to be the only way he likes it! Combine the chopped grilled vegetables with beautiful, hearty herbs and greens and give them a generous splash of dressing that has it all. Spicy, sweet, salty, and more drizzled over fresh and grilled veggies, bright herbs, some grilled chicken, and even peanuts makes this a busy salad to delight all your senses.

For me, I like to make this the main course and serve it with summer rolls and/or dumplings and tall glasses of iced tea. I know summer is nearly at an end, but if you're like me, you'll be firing up the grill for the rest of the year and making salads part of that process only gets sweeter as summer gives way to fall!