Creamy No Bake Cheesecake
When summer is in full swing and the heat and humidity are melting me and my family on a daily basis, we tend to stick with grilling, salads, sandwiches, and other meals that keep the kitchen cool. So the last thing you'd think we'd be looking to make in August is a cheesecake ... unless it's this decadently creamy no bake cheesecake!
A simple, slightly tangy filling sits atop a perfect graham cracker crust. Unless I'm serving a crowd and likely to use most or all of the cheesecake in a single sitting, I tend to top it as I go along. Heck, it means we can have a lovely strawberry cheesecake slice one night and a chocolate-caramel on on another night! What's not to love?
Do not tweak this recipe. The combination of a cream cheese-sour cream mixture folded together with a sweetened whipped cream gives a perfectly smooth, creamy filling that's just a little tangy and oh-so-refreshing on those hot summer nights we've been enjoying lately!
- 2 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
- ⅓ cup sugar
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 16 oz. full fat cream cheese, room temperature
- ⅔ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 ¼ cups heavy whipping cream, cold
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- Sliced fresh fruit & mint leaves
- Shaved chocolate and cookie crumbs
- Caramel drizzle and toasted nuts
- Lime curd and toasted coconut
To make the crust, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter in a medium bowl. Mix together until combined and press the mixture into the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan. Set the pan in the freezer to chill while you make the filling.
To make the filling, beat the cream cheese and sugar together in the bowl of a stand mixer until well combined and smooth. Add the sour cream and mix until well combined and smooth. Add the lemon juice and vanilla, mix well. Set the mixture aside.
Add the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer. Whip on high speed until stiff peaks form. Carefully fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until well combined. Add the filling to the chilled graham cracker crust and spread it into an even layer. Refrigerate the cheesecake until firm, 6 to 7 hours or overnight.
Top as desired before serving.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes plus chilling time
