When summer is in full swing and the heat and humidity are melting me and my family on a daily basis, we tend to stick with grilling, salads, sandwiches, and other meals that keep the kitchen cool. So the last thing you'd think we'd be looking to make in August is a cheesecake ... unless it's this decadently creamy no bake cheesecake!

A simple, slightly tangy filling sits atop a perfect graham cracker crust. Unless I'm serving a crowd and likely to use most or all of the cheesecake in a single sitting, I tend to top it as I go along. Heck, it means we can have a lovely strawberry cheesecake slice one night and a chocolate-caramel on on another night! What's not to love?

Do not tweak this recipe. The combination of a cream cheese-sour cream mixture folded together with a sweetened whipped cream gives a perfectly smooth, creamy filling that's just a little tangy and oh-so-refreshing on those hot summer nights we've been enjoying lately!