13 Foods For a Better Mood

When we experience stressors, our bodies goes into the "flight or fight" stage. We begin to crave fatty, sugary foods which can be turned into quick energy. The bad news is that fatty, sugary foods can damage the stomach’s lining and cause long-term digestive issues like IBS. This becomes a vicious cycle as the brain becomes stressed by stomach pain, therefore demanding more unhealthy food to deal with the anxiety.

This goes along with the old adage “you are what you eat,” and recent research into the gut-brain connection has confirmed that this is truer than ever. A diet full of processed foods and sugars can actually prevent our brains from properly dealing with anxiety and stress and therefore exacerbate digestive issues.

However, eating a healthy, nutrient-rich diet can help the brain function optimally by eliminating dangerous free radicals. Take a look at the guide from Snap Kitchen below for a list of mood-boosting foods, along with the best times to eat them:

